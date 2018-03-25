Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Matches career high in goals
Soderberg scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Soderberg missed two games due to illness, but looked none the worse for wear Saturday. His overall contributions are far off his career mark of 51 points (2015-16), but the goal matched his best total of 16 (2013-14). Soderberg has eight points, including five goals, in his last 10 games, so he's providing owners with a late-season offensive burst.
