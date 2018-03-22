Soderberg (illness) will not be in action versus the Kings on Thursday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Soderberg will miss his second consecutive outing due to his illness. Prior to picking up this bug, the center tallied a lone point in his previous four contests. WIth the Swede sidelined, Vladislav Kamenev will slide into a bottom-six role as J.T. Compher gets promoted to the second line.