Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Notches two points in win over Isles
Soderberg recorded a goal, an assist, four shots, a minor penalty and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.
The veteran had a nice run in December with four goals, nine points and 30 shots while averaging 17:24 of ice time (2:12 on the power play). However, Soderberg has been beginning 65.5 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone and has logged the second most shorthanded ice time among Colorado forwards. His strong month is likely a mirage, and Soderberg should probably be ignored outside the deepest fantasy settings.
