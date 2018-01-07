Soderberg scored a pair of goals on the power play in Saturday's win over the Wild.

They were the first two tallies with the man advantage this season for Soderberg, who is up to nine goals and 20 points in 38 contests. The 32-year-old is a solid depth scorer for Colorado, but he's heating up with five goals and seven points in his last seven games. He's seeing power-play time for a streaking Avalanche squad that has won five straight games, so take a look if he's available.