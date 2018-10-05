Soderberg recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Soderberg scored Colorado's first goal of the season in the opening frame, then assisted on J.T. Compher's power-play empty-netter with 20 seconds left in the game. The veteran Swede, who turns 33 in a week, had just seven power-play points in 157 appearances over the previous two seasons, so don't expect the production with the extra man to persist.