Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Opens season with multi-point effort
Soderberg recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.
Soderberg scored Colorado's first goal of the season in the opening frame, then assisted on J.T. Compher's power-play empty-netter with 20 seconds left in the game. The veteran Swede, who turns 33 in a week, had just seven power-play points in 157 appearances over the previous two seasons, so don't expect the production with the extra man to persist.
