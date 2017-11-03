Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Pads box score in win
Soderberg collected a goal and an assist to complement a plus-2 rating and a pair of penalty minutes in Thursday's 5-3 home win over the Hurricanes.
What a difference a year makes. Recall that the Swede registered only 14 points to go along with a terrible minus-26 rating through 80 games last season, but he's already put up two goals and four helpers to complement a plus-5 clip through 11 games of this 2017-18 campaign. Soderberg isn't going to suddenly emerge into a fantasy superstar, but he looks more focused and patient within the attacking zone this time around -- such a claim is backed by his career-high shooting percentage of 12.5.
More News
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Collects two assists Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Sporting five-game point drought•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Gets team's only goal in loss•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Could be selected by Vegas•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Joining Sweden for Worlds•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Healthy scratch Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...