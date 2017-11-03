Soderberg collected a goal and an assist to complement a plus-2 rating and a pair of penalty minutes in Thursday's 5-3 home win over the Hurricanes.

What a difference a year makes. Recall that the Swede registered only 14 points to go along with a terrible minus-26 rating through 80 games last season, but he's already put up two goals and four helpers to complement a plus-5 clip through 11 games of this 2017-18 campaign. Soderberg isn't going to suddenly emerge into a fantasy superstar, but he looks more focused and patient within the attacking zone this time around -- such a claim is backed by his career-high shooting percentage of 12.5.