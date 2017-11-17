Soderberg recorded an assist during Thursday's 6-2 rout of the Capitals.

The 22-year-old Swede has a respectable two goals and seven points in 14 games -- reminiscent of his breakout years earlier in his career. The burly forward could garner some fantasy value in standard formats if he can continue to bounce back from last season's dreadful 14-point, minus-26 campaign, but for now he's more of a reasonable play in deeper leagues.