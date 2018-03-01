Soderberg dished out two helpers Wednesday in a 5-2 win over Calgary.

An offensive correction was likely always coming for Soderberg, but it wasn't supposed to be quite as swift as it's been, as he's only scored four points in the past month. Now that he's settled into his standard role of defense first, he's not a great option in most fantasy leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories