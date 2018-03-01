Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Picks up two assists in win
Soderberg dished out two helpers Wednesday in a 5-2 win over Calgary.
An offensive correction was likely always coming for Soderberg, but it wasn't supposed to be quite as swift as it's been, as he's only scored four points in the past month. Now that he's settled into his standard role of defense first, he's not a great option in most fantasy leagues.
