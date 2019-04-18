Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Plucks apple
Soderberg earned an assist, four shots and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames in Game 4.
It's Soderberg's first point in this playoff run. He also has five hits and nine shots in four games. He had 49 points in 82 contests in the regular season, but Soderberg has had trouble finding his way on offense in the postseason.
