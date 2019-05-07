Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Posts assist
Soderberg picked up an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Sharks in Game 6.
Soderberg had not recorded a point in his previous six games. The center only has two helpers in 11 postseason contests during this run. He is now manning the pivot on the third line.
