Soderberg scored two goals, one short-handed, in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

It's been feast or famine for Soderberg in February -- he's only found his way onto the scoresheet three times in 11 games, but all three were multi-point efforts. The 33-year-old now has his first career 20-goal campaign (21, to be precise), and he's now one point shy of his fourth career 40-point season.