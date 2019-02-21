Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Records three-point night
Soderberg posted a goal, two assists, a plus-4 rating and five shots on net in a 7-1 victory against the Jets on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old opened the scoring, which actually didn't happen until the second period. He padded his stats with assists on Colorado's fourth and fifth goals. When Soderberg has scored lately, it's been in bunches like Wednesday. He has eight goals and 14 points in the last 18 games, but 13 of those 14 points have come in four contests. Overall, he has 19 goals and 37 points in 60 games this season.
