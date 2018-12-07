Soderberg sniped twice Thursday in a 5-2 win over Florida.

Soderberg has three goals in his last two games and he has points in five of his last six outings. The 33-year-old is on pace to hit 60 points for the first time in his career. Soderberg is a strong play, but it's never a good sign for someone his age to sustain career numbers. Monitor closely and be prepared to consider other options if he slows down.