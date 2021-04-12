Soderberg was acquired by the Avalanche from the Blackhawks in a swap for Josh Dickinson and Ryder Rolston.

Soderberg will be back with the Avs after having been traded away by the club in June of 2019. In 34 outings with the Hawks this year, the 35-year-old center garnered seven goals and eight helpers, including five power-play points. A top-six role with Colorado is likely off the table but he should still offer decent production as a third-line center. Soderberg won't be ready to play against the Jackets on Monday but could be ready in time to play versus Detroit on Thursday.