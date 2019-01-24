Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Sets bar high before break
Soderberg opened the scoring for the Avalanche in Wednesday's 5-2 home loss to the Wild.
Soderberg heads into the All-Star break having produced 17 goals and 14 assists -- including eight power-play points -- through 50 games. If history is any indication, the 33-year-old will regress closer to his career 0.35 average points output following the break, but Soderberg is still rocking a career-best 15.2 shooting percentage to remain an intriguing commodity in the fantasy realm.
