Soderberg collected two assists with the Avalanche clinching a playoff spot following Saturday's 5-2 home win over the Blues.

It's safe to say that few players were looking forward to the 2017-18 campaign more than Soderberg, who posted a dismal minus-26 rating with only 14 points through 80 games last year. However, the Swede rediscovered his game and wound up with 16 goals, 21 assists and five man-advantage points in a heavier role this time around. Soderberg probably won't be the first player to come to mind when thinking about the Avalanche, but he is a well-rounded forward and has the size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) necessary to stay competitive in the postseason.