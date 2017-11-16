Soderberg (personal) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Capitals.

Soderberg has missed Colorado's last two contests while attending to a personal matter, but the 32-year-old Swede should return to his role centering Matthew Nieto and Blake Comeau on the Avalanche's third line against Washington. He's been a solid producer up front for Colorado this season, notching two goals and four assists in 13 games.