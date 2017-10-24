Soderberg has recorded just three shots on net and owns a minus-1 rating during his active five-game point drought.

After marking the scoresheet in his first two games of the season, the veteran center has been stymied since. He's not receiving power-play time and has averaged just 12:13 of ice time during the skid, so his offensive opportunities have been limited. Additionally, since joining the Avalanche, Soderberg has begun 57.8 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone.