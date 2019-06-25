Soderberg was traded to Arizona on Tuesday in exchange for Kevin Connauton and a third-round pick, TSN's Darren Dreger reports.

Colorado opted to sell high on Soderberg, who turns 34 in October and just came up two points shy of his career high with 49 while potting a career-best 23 goals. He'll likely occupy a middle-six role with his new club as well.

