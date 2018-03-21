Soderberg (illness) will be out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

After posting just 14 points and a brutal minus-26 rating last season, Soderberg has bounced back and racked up 15 goals and 34 points while averaging 17:25 of ice time through 69 games. Soderberg bolsters the Avalanche's center depth, but rookie Dominic Toninato will fill in for the time being.