Mittelstadt recorded an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Mittelstadt snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 26-year-old center has maintained a second-line role on paper, but his ice time has dropped significantly amid his slump and the return of other forwards. Mittelstadt should ultimately benefit from having better talent on his line, but he could be a player to drop in the lineup if his struggles persist. He's at 19 points, 48 shots on net and a minus-17 rating across 28 appearances.