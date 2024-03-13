Mittelstadt scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Mittelstadt stretched the Avalanche's lead to 5-2 with his second-period tally. The 25-year-old needed just two games to get on the scoresheet as the Avalanche's new second-line center. He's up to 15 tallies -- matching his career high -- with 48 points, 1055 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 64 contests between Colorado and Buffalo this season.