Mittelstadt recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Mittelstadt has gone six games without a goal, but he has six assists in that span. The 25-year-old is performing well from his second-line spot with seven points, 16 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over seven playoff outings. The Avalanche's top six continues to see small adjustments, but Mittelstadt has had no trouble regardless of who's on his wings, so he can be safely utilized in most DFS formats.