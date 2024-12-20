Share Video

Mittelstadt notched an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Mittelstadt has collected five helpers over his last seven contests. The 26-year-old forward struggled in November, but he's at least partially turned things around while maintaining his spot on the second line. The center has 23 points, 50 shots on net and a minus-17 rating over 34 appearances.

