Mittelstadt was acquired by Colorado from Buffalo on Wednesday in exchange for Bowen Byram, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Mittelstadt has 14 goals and 47 points in 62 contests this season. The Avalanche were looking to bolster their forward corps, and they've accomplished that with this trade. Mittelstadt might headline the second line while also seeing time on the second power-play unit in Colorado. He's playing out the final season of his three-year, $7.5 million contract and is set to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer.