Mittelstadt recorded one shot on net, one block and one hit in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Mittelstadt, acquired earlier this week by Colorado, made his Avalanche debut Friday. He centered the second line with Jonathan Drouin and Valeri Nichushkin at his flanks. Mittelstadt was on the ice for 16 shifts, including part of the second-unit power play, and finished with 13:56 TOI, roughly four fewer minutes than he averaged while with the Sabres.