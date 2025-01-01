Mittelstadt scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Mittelstadt's go-ahead goal was his first tally since Nov. 18, a span of 18 games without scoring. The 26-year-old had just five assists in that span, and the slump looked to have cost him a second-line spot. He still had 14:51 of ice time Tuesday, but that was partly because Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) left the contest in the second period. Mittelstadt is now at eight goals, 24 points, 51 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 38 appearances, but he's tough to trust if he ends up in the bottom six on a regular basis.