Mittelstadt scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Mittelstadt gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead with 4:09 left in the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. He's scored twice over the last three contests after being limited to one goal and seven helpers over the first 21 games of 2025. The 26-year-old center is at 34 points (11 on the power play), 81 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 62 appearances. He's still the second-line center, but if the Avalanche are buyers at the trade deadline, Mittelstadt get moved around by newcomers.