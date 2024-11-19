Mittelstadt scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Flyers.
After helping to set up one of Cale Makar's two goals in the second period, Mittelstadt gave the Avs a 3-0 lead in the third by banging home the rebound on a Mikko Rantanen shot. The tally snapped an eight-game goal drought for Mittelstadt, but the 25-year-old center is still on pace for a career-best campaign, piling up seven goals and 18 points through 19 contests.
