Mittelstadt notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.
Mittelstadt set up a Nikolai Kovalenko tally near the end of the contest. This was Mittelstadt's second straight game with a power-play helper. The center is up to six goals, nine assists, seven power-play points, 33 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 13 appearances. As long as he remains on the top power-play unit, he should continue to put up strong scoring numbers.
