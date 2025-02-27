Mittelstadt scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Mittelstadt ended a 12-game goal drought, and he also got on the scoresheet for the first time in six contests. His 10th goal of the season came late in the third period as the Avalanche pulled away with the lead. The 26-year-old center has 33 points, 78 shots on net and a minus-12 rating across 60 appearances this season, though just nine of those points have come since the start of January. Despite his drop in offense, Mittelstadt continues to center the second line.