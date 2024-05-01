Mittelstadt recorded an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets in Game 5.

Mittelstadt fed Josh Manson late in the third period to finish the game and the first-round series. The 25-year-old Mittelstadt contributed a goal, five assists, 15 shots on net and a plus-5 rating from his second-line role. The center should be able to continue generating offense, though he may not be the steadiest scorer on the team if the Avalanche face more resistance in later rounds.