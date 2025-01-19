Mittelstadt scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-3 win over the Stars on Saturday.

He snapped a five-game point drought and an eight-game goal slump with the outburst. Mittelstadt's last multi-point game was Dec. 8, a span of 18 games. Overall, he has nine goals, 20 assists and 64 shots in 47 games. Mittelstadt is not the guy he was in Buffalo in 2022-23 when he hit 59 points, but he will give you some secondary scoring.