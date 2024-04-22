Mittelstadt scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Mittelstadt scored with 30 seconds left in the third period to create some drama, but the Avalanche fell short in the end. It was his first goal over nine games in April. The 25-year-old center produced 18 tallies, 57 points, 127 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 80 regular-season appearances between Colorado and Buffalo. Sunday marked his playoff debut, but he is surrounded by teammates familiar with the postseason grind, so he should be able to adjust quickly.