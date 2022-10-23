Hudon scored two goals on three shots for AHL Colorado in Friday's win over Calgary.
Hudon has four goals and seven points through four games for the Eagles. The 28-year-old forward has NHL experience while with the Canadiens' organization and could be a plug-and-play option for the Avalanche, who have lacked scoring depth thus far.
