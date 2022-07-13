Hudon signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Hudon hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2019-20, so look for him to spend the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Colorado. He racked up 30 goals and 57 points through 66 appearances with AHL Syracuse last season.
