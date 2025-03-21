Coyle recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Coyle snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 33-year-old center has filled the third-line center role since he was swapped to the Avalanche in a trade that sent fellow pivot Casey Mittelstadt to the Bruins. Coyle's scoring contributions are likely to remain limited in a bottom-six role, making him a risky option for fantasy. He's at 15 goals, nine assists, 97 shots on net, 99 hits, 55 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 71 appearances this season.