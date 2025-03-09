Coyle notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Coyle's run with his hometown Bruins came to an abrupt end Friday, with a deadline-day deal swapping him to the Avalanche for Casey Mittelstadt. Coyle's first game with Colorado saw him line up as the third-line center, and he set up a Jonathan Drouin tally in the third period. For the season, Coyle has racked up 23 points, 92 shots on net, 94 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 65 appearances. His ice time took a hit -- he skated 11:44 on Saturday compared to an average of 17:38 per game with the Bruins, and if that continues, he may struggle to make a consistent impact on offense with his new team.