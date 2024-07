Bradley signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Colorado on Tuesday.

Bradley notched 11 goals and 11 assists in 31 regular-season games with the University of Connecticut in 2023-24. The 22-year-old forward was the No. 203 overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit but became a free agent this summer. Bradley will probably begin the 2024-25 campaign at the AHL level after getting a look during Colorado's training camp.