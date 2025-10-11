Bradley scored twice on six shots in AHL Colorado's 7-4 win over Calgary on Friday.

Bradley will be looking to build on a lackluster rookie campaign from 2024-25, when he was limited to 14 goals and eight assists in 62 outings. The 23-year-old is in the last year of the entry-level contract he signed with the Avalanche after Detroit let his signing rights expire after selecting him in the seventh round in 2020. He was held off the scoresheet in his first two NHL games last year.