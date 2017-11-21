Bigras has not registered a point since his Opening Night assist against the Rangers.

In addition to his 13-game pointless streak, Bigras has also served as a healthy scratch on another five occasions. Despite an outstanding OHL career -- which includes a 20-goal, 51-helpers campaign in 2014-15 -- the 22-year-old has failed to translate his game to the NHL level. With his offensive contributions limited and his role clearly in doubt, it seems unlikely the defenseman will offer anything more than bottom-end value in only the deepest of formats.