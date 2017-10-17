Avalanche's Chris Bigras: Receiving limited minutes
Bigras has averaged just 13:39 of ice time per contest through the first six games of the season.
The 2013 second-round pick plays a low-risk game and will probably remain a depth defenseman for the Avalanche throughout the 2017-18 campaign. While Bigras posted huge offensive numbers in the OHL, his scoring hasn't translated to the professional ranks, and he also doesn't move the needle in any peripheral categories. There's a decent chance he develops into a serviceable NHL player, but it's unlikely he ever makes a significant fantasy impact.
