Bigras was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.

Considering Bigras was a healthy scratch in three of the Avs' last five games and hasn't registered a point since Opening Night, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team opted to demote him. With Anton Lindholm (jaw) healthy, the 22-year-old Bigras will likely spend the bulk of the season with the Rampage developing his game.

