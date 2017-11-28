Avalanche's Chris Bigras: Sent down to minors
Bigras was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.
Considering Bigras was a healthy scratch in three of the Avs' last five games and hasn't registered a point since Opening Night, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team opted to demote him. With Anton Lindholm (jaw) healthy, the 22-year-old Bigras will likely spend the bulk of the season with the Rampage developing his game.
