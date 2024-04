Wagner signed a one-year contract extension with the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Wagner has a goal, two points, seven PIM and 25 hits in 10 contests with the Avalanche this season. He also has four goals and eight points in 17 outings with AHL Colorado. The 32-year-old is likely to spend the bulk of the 2024-25 campaign in the minors, but he might occasionally be summoned by the Avalanche to serve on the fourth line.