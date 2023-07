Wagner signed a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Saturday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Wagner provided 19 goals, 31 points and 69 PIM in 62 games with AHL Providence last season. He also appeared in one contest with Boston during the 2022-23 campaign, picking up six hits in 12:36 of ice time. Wagner should get a chance to compete for a fourth-line spot with the Avalanche out of training camp.