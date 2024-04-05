site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Chris Wagner: Returns to AHL
Wagner was sent to AHL Colorado on Friday.
Wagner has collected a goal and an assist in 11 games with the Avalanche this campaign. He also has four goals and eight points in 17 AHL outings.
