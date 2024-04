Wagner scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to Columbus. He also had a block, two hits and two penalty minutes.

Wagner's tip-in of a Sean Walker shot early in the third period was all Colorado could muster against last-in-the-East Blue Jackets. The tally was Wagner's first to go along with one assist through 10 games. He's plied his trade mostly in the AHL this season but has had a couple of stints with the Avs since mid-February.