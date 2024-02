Wagner posted an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Wagner helped out on an Andrew Cogliano tally in the second period. This was Wagner's first point at the NHL level since he logged five points over 41 outings in the 2020-21 campaign. The 32-year-old forward has added three shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-2 rating over five contests while seeing minimal ice time on the Avalanche's fourth line since he was called up Feb. 16.