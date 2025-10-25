Humphreys scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 4-1 win over Flint on Friday.

Humphreys has racked up two goals and seven points over his last four games. The Avalanche prospect has been a leading contributor with Kitchener with four goals, 10 assists and 20 shots on net over 10 contests. He's making big strides on offense in the junior ranks, but it's unclear how that will translate to other levels of hockey later in his development.