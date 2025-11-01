Humphreys scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 4-0 win over Brampton on Saturday.

Humphreys has been rolling lately with four multi-point efforts over his last five games. He has three goals and seven assists in that span. The Avalanche prospect is up to six tallies and 21 points through 14 contests overall as he continues to display an improved scoring touch in his second season of junior hockey.